MTN supports African Union’s COVID-19 vaccination programme with $25m

MTN Africa has announced the donation of US$25 million in support of the African Union’s COVID-19 vaccination programme. According to a statement by the company, the donation is meant to support the union in securing up to seven million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for health workers across the continent, which will contribute to the vaccination […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune