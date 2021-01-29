



Tribune Online

NSIA donates Covid-19 relief equipment to 21 tertiary medical institutions

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) on Thursday donated Covid-19 relief equipment to 21 tertiary medical institutions across the six geo-political zones of the country. The virtual event, which was presided over by Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Federal Government, also had the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, as well as the Health […]

NSIA donates Covid-19 relief equipment to 21 tertiary medical institutions

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune