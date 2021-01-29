Quest for power, money behind rising ethnic/religious tension, says Presidency

Quest for power, money behind rising ethnic/religious tension, says Presidency

The Presidency on Friday alleged that people stoking ethnic and religious unrest in the country are motivated by quest for power and filthy lucre. This is contained in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) in Abuja. “Those who are bent on stoking ethnic and religious unrest in […]

