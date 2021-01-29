



Transparency International: Nigeria ranks second most corrupt West African country

NIGERIA, in the Global Corruption Index (CPI) 2020 released on Thursday by Transparency International, fell three places to 149 out of 183 countries. With a score of 66, Seychelles consistently earns top marks in the African region, followed by Botswana (60) and Cabo Verde (58). At the bottom of the index are Sudan (16), Somalia […]

