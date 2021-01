Tribune Online

Warri singer, Starboy Fizzy, commits suicide

A Warri-based singer, Starboy Fizzy, has taken his life by drinking a poisonous substance. Reports say the incident happened in the early hours of Thursday, in Warri, after he returned from a church vigil with his mother. According to reports, the young man decided to end his life because the pastor of the church allegedly […]

Warri singer, Starboy Fizzy, commits suicide

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune