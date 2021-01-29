Tribune Online
We have no new record of COVID-19 death ― YABATECH
Authorities of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Lagos have debunked a report by an online publication that another staffer of the institution had died from COVID-19 complications four days after the Director of Academic Planning of the polytechnic, Mr M.A. Omoighe, died of the same virus, saying the report is false. The school also refuted […]
We have no new record of COVID-19 death ― YABATECH
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune