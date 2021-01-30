



Tribune Online

44-year-old father remanded for raping his daughter in Osun

Osun State Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo, the state capital on Friday remanded a 44-year-old man, Kazeem Olapade for allegedly raping his 14-year-old daughter for five months. Police prosecutor, Inspector Akintunde Jacob informed the court that, the accused person did unlawful have carnal knowledge of his 14-year-old daughter, Kazeem Mariam between the months of August,2020 and […]

44-year-old father remanded for raping his daughter in Osun

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune