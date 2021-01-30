Tribune Online
APC’s tenure has placed Nigeria’s democracy under stress ― Secondus
The five and hard years of the All Progressive Congress (APC) administration has placed the nation’s democracy under stress, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has observed. He made that declaration when he received the British High Commission’s Political Counsellor on Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Jonathan Bacon, […]
APC’s tenure has placed Nigeria’s democracy under stress ― Secondus
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune