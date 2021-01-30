Benue livestock guards arrest father, son for rustling six cows

Benue State livestock guards saddled with the responsibility of enforcing the state anti-open grazing law on Friday apprehended a farmer, Atsagba Kuaa and his son who rustled six cows.

The father and son were said to have been arrested on their way to sell the rustled cows.

Addressing newsmen in Makurdi on Saturday, the Security Adviser to the Governor, Col. Paul Hemba (read), also said that a little boy was arrested for flouting the anti-open grazing law.

The little boy was said to have been found grazing 60 cows openly at Yelwata.

Col. Hemba retd, said that the cattle rustler had confessed to the offence with the explanation that the six cows were found in his farm and…