COVID-19: Investment in vaccines to strengthen Primary Health Care — NPHCDA

Tribune Online
The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib has said that investments made in the procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, the logistics, delivery and administration processes have the dual benefit of protecting against COVID-19 infection and strengthening the country’s primary health care system. He said this will bring more employment opportunities […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

