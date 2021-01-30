



Tribune Online

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 1,114 new cases, total now 128,674

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,114 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 128,674. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday. “1114 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-408 FCT-95 Plateau-90 Ondo-66 Kaduna-63 Oyo-56 Borno-46 Imo-42 Edo-41 Ogun-37 Rivers-31 Ekiti-25 Yobe-20 Kano-18 […]

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 1,114 new cases, total now 128,674

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune