Tribune Online

Dampte, Milan in ‘No Drama’ single

2020 brought us so many dramas and the success of “Want You” from Afro Pop artiste, Sean Dampte, teaming up with Steffani Milan, reggae-ton and Afro Swing singer-songwriter, deserves nothing short of a follow up to the last single. Dampte, with the alter-ego called Awoodah, who has, no doubt, registered his craft in the minds […]

Dampte, Milan in ‘No Drama’ single

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune