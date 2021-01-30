



Environmental sanitation: Oyo apprehends 40 persons, impounds 50 vehicles, 75 motorcycles

No fewer than 50 vehicles, 75 motorcycles were impounded while 40 persons were apprehended in Ibadan, on Saturday, for not adhering to restrictions of the monthly environmental sanitation exercise. Those arrested during the enforcement exercise along Bodija-state Secretariat road in Ibadan were subsequently arraigned before the Oyo State Environmental tribunal. The enforcement team which was led by […]

