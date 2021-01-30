Gov Ortom expresses shock over death of Benue NUJ chairman

By
Headliners
-
4


Tribune Online
Gov Ortom expresses shock over death of Benue NUJ chairman

8F29B828 9516 44CB A9A8 4BF709C140B1

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has sympathized with the family and members of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Benue State council, over the death of their chairman, Mrs Victoria Asher. Mrs Asher died  Saturday morning at about 8:00am at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi after birth. She was said to have given birth to a […]

Gov Ortom expresses shock over death of Benue NUJ chairman
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR