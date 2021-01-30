Kidnapped 50-year-old school principal regains freedom





Eight days after he was kidnapped by yet to be identified gunmen, 50-year-old school principal, Iliyasu Suleiman, has regained his freedom. A family source told Tribune Online early Saturday morning that Iliyasu Suleiman who is the Principal of Government Day Secondary School, Lere in Tafawa Balewa LGA, Bauchi was released in the wee hours of […]

