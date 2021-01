Tribune Online

No menses at 16 years

My 16- year-old daughter has never seen her menses. Rather, what she has is monthly complaints of abdomen pains. I also noticed a mild distension in her abdomen which I am sure, is not a pregnancy. Kindly tell me what is wrong with her. Mrs Comfort (by SMS) Appearance of menstruation (Menarche) which usually occurs […]

No menses at 16 years

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune