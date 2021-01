Tribune Online

Oyo professional boxer, Akeem Dodo dies

One of Nigeria’s reputable professional boxers, Akeem ‘Dodo’ Sadiku, 37, died on Saturday, two weeks after he was hospitalised at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. He was buried also on Saturday at Ijebu-Igbo, his hometown according to Islamic rites. According to Olusola Ayodele, President, Core Afrique Boxing Promotions, Ibadan, Dodo had earlier had surgical […]

Oyo professional boxer, Akeem Dodo dies

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune