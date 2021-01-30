



Tribune Online

Should you tell your partner about past abuse, during the first few dates?

When use is unknown, abuse, they say, is inevitable. This lays credence to why there have been many abuse cases, either in relationships or outside of it. This week on WhatsApp Conversation, we test the strength of secrecy against the openness of communication. The question to our respondents is whether they will inform their partners […]

Should you tell your partner about past abuse, during the first few dates?

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune