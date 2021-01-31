2021 budget: We have nothing to hide — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday assured Nigerians that his administration would make its financial statements available for all to see whenever necessary as it has nothing to hide.  He also assured of full implementation of the 2021 budget, with all transparency and openness in meeting the targets, while appreciating the National Assembly for the effective […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

