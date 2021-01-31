



Buhari should not ignore Kukah, others’ call for restructuring — Alao, C&S leader

Supreme Head of Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church worldwide, Prophet Solomon Alao, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to yield to the call of Nigerians across the geopolitical zones including Bishop Matthew Kukah, to restructure the country’s political system in order to reflect true federalism. He also asked the politicians to forget for now any form […]

