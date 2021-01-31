CDS, other service chiefs visit Theatre Command, to meet with commanders, others

The Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Leo Irabor, on Sunday paid his first operational visit to the Theatre Command in Maiduguri, Borno State. He was accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao and the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal […]

