Comply with mask wearing order to avoid lockdown, Presidency warns Nigerians

The Presidency has expressed worries over the reluctance of Nigerians to comply with the Executive Order that makes mask-wearing and observation of social distancing in the public mandatory. A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Sunday, explained that President Muhammadu Buhari introduced the order with the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune