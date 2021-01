Tribune Online

How new are the new Service Chiefs?

Finally, the president, retired Major-General Muhammadu Buhari, has changed his Service Chiefs. Giving the ex-Service Chiefs soft landing, they were said to have resigned. You can say that to the Marines! All four chose to resign the same day! Public officers hardly resign here; they stay put, well beyond their welcome. Hardly anyone leaves here […]

How new are the new Service Chiefs?

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune