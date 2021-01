Tribune Online

Law students donate seats to Oyo judiciary

The Oyo State judiciary has taken delivery of some seats donated for the use of the courts by the Forum of Oyo State Indigenes of The Nigerian Law School, 2020/2021 session. The donation according to the forum was in appreciation of the kind gesture of the Oyo State Government for the approval and disbursement of […]

Law students donate seats to Oyo judiciary

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune