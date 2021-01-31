



NCDC confirms 1,883 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 130,557

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,883 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 130,557. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Saturday. “On the 30th of January 2021, 1883 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, […]

