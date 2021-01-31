



NIgeria records 685 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 131,242

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 685 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 131,242. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Sunday. “685 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-355 Kaduna-58 Nasarawa-46 Kano-40 Akwa Ibom-33 Katsina-26 Ogun-25 Osun-21 Rivers-16 Edo-15 Oyo-13 Ondo-12 Borno-11 […]

