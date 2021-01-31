



Tribune Online

NNPC assures on speedy completion of $3.6bn brass methanol plant

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said it will do everything within its powers to ensure the timely completion of the $3.6bn Integrated Gas Processing and Methanol Plant in Odioma, Brass Island, Bayelsa State. The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, made the commitment at the signing of the Final Investment Decision (FID) […]

