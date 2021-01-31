



Osun shuts courtrooms, asks judicial workers to go for COVID-19 tests

Authorities of the Osun State Judiciary on Saturday ordered the closure of all courtrooms and offices following the revelation that some staff of the place had contracted COVID-19 virus disease. As a result of this, the Chief Judge of the state, Mrs Adepele has ordered staff of the judiciary to undergo COVID-19 test immediately, saying […]

