Two years after, 160,000 customs job seekers await employment result

Two years after the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announced employment opportunities into 3,200 positions within the Service, many of the job seekers who applied and wrote the employment examination are still in the dark on the outcome of the recruitment process. Recall that the NCS had on April 17th, 2019 announced recruitment opportunities for 3,200 […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune