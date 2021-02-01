



APC chieftain rallies support for party membership registration

As the All Progressive Party (APC) begins its nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise, a chieftain of the party in Ondo State, Hon Jimoh Humility Akeem has urged party faithful to turn out en masse for the exercise in order to boost its membership base ahead of the 2023 General Election. In a statement made […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune