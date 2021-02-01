



APC membership registration: Discordant among stakeholders as exercise commences nationwide tomorrow

The rescheduled membership revalidation and registration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) beginning tomorrow across the country is being trailed by mutual suspicion over likely manipulation by some main stakeholders. The ad-hoc committee saddled with the conduct of the exercise had, last week, threatened to deal with any attempt by individuals or groups to […]

