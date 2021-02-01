Buni reconciles Yari, Marafan factions

Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, on Monday, met with aggrieved chieftains of the party from Zamfara State in Abuja.

In attendance at the meeting held at the party national secretariat were immediate past governor of the North-West State, Abdul Aziz Yari, former governor, Mahmud Shinkafi and Senator Kabiru Marafan amongst other chieftains.

The Zamfara State chapter of the party has been polarised into factions owing to power tussle between Yari and Senator Marafan. The primaries conducted by the party was adjudged invalid by the Independent National Electoral Commission which precluded APC…