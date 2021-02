Tribune Online

I feel your pains, Makinde tells Ibarapa people

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Sunday, met with selected stakeholders, local government chairpersons and political office holders from Ibarapa zone, where he declared that the problems of the people are his problems. The governor, who stated this while speaking in Igbo Ora, said that he felt the pains of the people of the […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune