IGP orders full enforcement of Executive Order on compulsory wearing of face masks

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Monday ordered full enforcement of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulations Executive Order 2021 signed into law recently by President Muhammadu Buhari and aimed at curbing further spread of the dreaded virus in the country. This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune