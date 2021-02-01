



Tribune Online

Makinde, Lanlehin trade words over insecurity in Oyo

Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde and a gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2019 election in Oyo State, Senator Olufemi Lanlehin on Sunday traded words over the issue of insecurity in the state, especially farmers and herders crisis in Ibarapa axis of the state. While Lanlehin accused Makinde of demonstrating […]

Makinde, Lanlehin trade words over insecurity in Oyo

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune