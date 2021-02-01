Private varsities, others now accessing TETFund’s N7.5bn research fund ― Bogoro

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund has revealed that tertiary institutions including private and public universities have commenced accessing the N7.5 billion National Research Fund for the purpose of conducting cutting-edge research.

This followed the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that TETFund should make funding available for ground-breaking research into COVID-19 pandemic and support for local production of military equipment for enhanced combat against insurgency and other criminalities.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof Suleiman Bogoro, spoke, on Monday, while declaring open a four-day meeting of TETFund Research and Development Standing Committee.

He said the breakthrough…