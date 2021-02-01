



Rates to ease further on N822.08bn boost in financial system liquidity

THERE are indications that interbank rates will ease further this week amid anticipated boost in financial system liquidity, as treasury bills worth N822.08billion will mature via Open Market Operation (OMO). “We expect the market to close the week on a bearish note as market participants, especially offshore investors, seek to profit on their OMO winnings […]

