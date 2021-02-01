Reps begin probe of N83.9bn COVID-19 funds

Reps begin probe of N83.9bn COVID-19 funds

The House of Representatives is expected to commence an investigation into the N83.9 billion appropriated for the response to COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020 Appropriation Act. According to financial records obtained by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation (oAuGF) and transmitted to the Senate and House of Representatives’ Committee on Public Accounts, […]

