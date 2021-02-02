Apapa port now connected to Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail ― NPA

By
Headliners
-
3


Tribune Online
Apapa port now connected to Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail ― NPA

standard gauge, Apapa port now connected

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan rail connection to the Lagos ports in Apapa. The Authority also reiterated its commitments to intermodalism for efficient cargo evacuation. The NPA made the announcement via its official Twitter handle on Monday. The Port Authority noted that decongesting Apapa remains a key priority […]

Apapa port now connected to Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail ― NPA
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR