Apapa port now connected to Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail ― NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced the completion of the Lagos-Ibadan rail connection to the Lagos ports in Apapa. The Authority also reiterated its commitments to intermodalism for efficient cargo evacuation. The NPA made the announcement via its official Twitter handle on Monday. The Port Authority noted that decongesting Apapa remains a key priority […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune