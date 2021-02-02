



BREAKING: FG extends NIN-SIM linkage deadline till April 6

The ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) integration exercise has been extended by eight weeks, with a new deadline of April 6, 2021. This message was conveyed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) during the meeting of the Ministerial Taskforce on NIN-SIM registration which […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune