



Tribune Online

Despite FRIN’s achievements last year, we want to do better in 2021 —Prof Adepoju, DG

2020 was a year that witnessed a lull in activities occasioned by the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite last year’s challenges, the Director-General of Federal Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Professor Shola Adepoju revealed that 2020 was a year that FRIN developed new products and made progress in fulfilling its mandate in Nigeria’s […]

Despite FRIN’s achievements last year, we want to do better in 2021 —Prof Adepoju, DG

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune