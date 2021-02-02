



Tribune Online

FG promises to guide against misappropriation, mismanagement of forfeited assets

The Inter-ministerial Committee on the Disposal of Assets Forfeited to the Federal Government, on Tuesday, assured Nigerians that the Committee will ensure that the assets are neither misappropriated nor mismanaged. As a way of ensuring a departure from the past, the Committee equally promised to ensure transparency, efficiency and adherence to due process of the […]

FG promises to guide against misappropriation, mismanagement of forfeited assets

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune