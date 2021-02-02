FG to complete DPR headquarters in 24 months

FG to complete DPR headquarters in 24 months

The Federal Government (FG) has said that the new Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) headquarters in Abuja will be completed in 24months. The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, stated this at the ground-breaking ceremony of the building in Abuja. He said the edifice, when completed, would provide a conducive environment to support […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

