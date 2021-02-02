PDP has no plan to change name ― Secondus

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not change its name even if other political parties change their identities.”

This is the position of the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, who insisted, on Tuesday, that the name is the brand of the main opposition party.

He said: “We will not change our brand. Our strength is in our name, the PDP, and we are not in any contemplation of changing our name. It does not matter how many times other parties changed their names. Our name remains the PDP.”

The party boss was speaking at a meeting with the Political Officer with the United States Embassy in Nigeria, Mr Jerry Howard, at the PDP national secretariat, Abuja.

Ahead of…