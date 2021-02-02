



Uganda opposition leader, Bobi Wine files election challenge in court

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine on Monday filed a legal challenge in the country’s supreme court. His party’s lawyer said Wine was seeking cancellation of the results of January presidential election that handed victory to incumbent Yoweri Museveni. The former guerrilla leader, who has led the East African country since 1986, was declared winner of […]

