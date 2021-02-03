Alleged armed robbery: Police conspired against me, it’s their practice, dismissed officer tells court

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Alleged armed robbery: Police conspired against me, it’s their practice, dismissed officer tells court

Alleged armed robbery, NPF loses another AIG, Katsina Secondary School abduction, Police kill two, security agencies form alliance, Police meet leaders, Police condemn killing, Edo police disband SARS, We'II deal with those, Delta CP's wife charges, Police rescue abandoned, Ekiti bank robbery, Police arrest six persons, Disarm people with unlawful arms, Lady allegedly raped to death, Police uncover corpse, screening exercise for constables, police brutality, 32-year-old man locked up, Police postpone exams, serial rapist in Delta, Police arrest Anambra robbers, Police arrest man, Police Ibadan, Police promote, Adamawa, police, murder

A dismissed policeman, Ejeh James, charged with armed robbery on Wednesday told the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that he did not commit the offence he was charged with, rather the police conspired against him. Ejeh, 36, was on November 7, 2017, arraigned before Justice Peter Kekemeke, sitting at Nyanya, Abuja, alongside […]

Alleged armed robbery: Police conspired against me, it’s their practice, dismissed officer tells court
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR