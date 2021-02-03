



Alleged armed robbery: Police conspired against me, it’s their practice, dismissed officer tells court

A dismissed policeman, Ejeh James, charged with armed robbery on Wednesday told the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that he did not commit the offence he was charged with, rather the police conspired against him. Ejeh, 36, was on November 7, 2017, arraigned before Justice Peter Kekemeke, sitting at Nyanya, Abuja, alongside […]

