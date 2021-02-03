



Bogoro lauds FIRS for increased remittance of education tax

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Professor Suleiman Bogoro, has commended the present management of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the increased remittance of education tax to the fund. Bogoro, who spoke in Abuja when he led the management team of TETFund in an appreciation visit to FIRS said it […]

