



Tribune Online

Fulani returning, we’re living in fear again —Ibarapaland residents

LESS than a week after the Seriki Fulani of Igangan, Saliu Abdulkadir and many others left Igangan, in Ibarapa zone of Oyo State, secretary of the Farmers Association in Ibarapaland, Mr Taiwo Adeagbo, has raised the alarm that the Fulani have been returning to the town. Noting that virtually all the Fulani left upon the […]

Fulani returning, we’re living in fear again —Ibarapaland residents

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune