Gombe ranks high in violence against women, children, Statistics reveals

Recent national statistics from authoritative sources has shown that Gombe State is among states in the country ranking high in crimes against women and children with no laws in place to defend these vulnerable group.

It is consequent upon this development that Gombe State government declared that it will not relent in its efforts at bringing to an end the rampant molestation and violence against women and children in the State.

The Gombe State Commissioner of Police, Maikudi Shehu, told Journalists that the Command receives no fewer than three cases of children being raped by adults as old as 60 years and above on a daily bases.

But the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social…