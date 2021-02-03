Gunmen kill police officer, abduct three Chinese expatriates in Osun

A police officer attached to three Chinese expatriates in Osun State was on Monday killed while his bosses were also abducted by yet to be identified gunmen at a mining site along Ifewara area of Ife East local government of Osun State. The incident which happened at Akere, an adjourning village to Ifewara according to […]

