Gunmen kill police officer, abduct three Chinese expatriates in Osun

A police officer attached to three Chinese expatriates in Osun State was on Monday killed while his bosses were also abducted by yet to be identified gunmen at a mining site along Ifewara area of Ife East local government of Osun State. The incident which happened at Akere, an adjourning village to Ifewara according to […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune